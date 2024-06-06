Mountain bike park officially reopened

MANNING Great Takes Tipriders Mountain Bike Club's headquarters, the Kiwarrak Mountain Bike Park was officially reopened this week.
Situated near Tinonee, the area was devastated by the 2019 bushfires while the 2021 flooding also had a severe impact.
The rebuilding and enhancement works included clearing and surfacing of the car park, construction of a toilet block, replacement and updating trail signage, construction of a skills loop and a flow trail for adaptive mountain bikes and rebuilding a section of Greenhill Road to allow access for adaptive mountain bike shuttling and a new downhill trail and new climbing trail.
More than 50 structures were rebuilt or improved using grant money, club money along with volunteer and paid labour
The club has a membership of around 80 and this includes a strong contingent from the Great Lakes area.
"The 2019 bushfires destroyed all the structures in the park and caused severe damage to the tracks,'' tipriders president, Dallas Chapman said.
He said club members have worked hard in the years since rebuilding the facility.
The club was assisted with a grant from the Bushfire Local Recovery Fund.
Club member, Bruce Pain described rebuilding the track as a 'huge job.'
"Only club members were allowed in to do the work.
"Forestry then came through and checked the roads before we were able to reopen," he said.
The 2021 floods caused further problems.
"Mainly erosion,'' Mr Pain said.
"It damaged a lot of the trails and washed away all our bridges, it was one thing after another. Now we get these rain events that mean we have to close the park and stay off the trails, or they get damaged.''
The park has more than 70 kilometres of purpose-built single track for riders of all abilities.
"Mountain bike riders come from all over Australia to use the tracks, bringing significant income to the region,'' Mr Chapman said.
"The new tracks add to the variety and quality of the Kiwarrak experience and enable disabled mountain bike riders to join in the fun.''
Manning Great Lakes Tipriders Club was founded in 2010 with the intention of entering into an agreement with what is now Forestry Corporation of NSW to create the mountain bike park.
A formal lease agreement was signed in 2017,
A club spokesman explained that unlike other trail systems that are based on only one or two loops, the Kiwarrak trails are interconnected and intersect.
Riders have an almost unlimited options of trails to follow.
The club's marquee event, the PBM Hard Rock 6 hour marathon, will be held in October.
