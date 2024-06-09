Well deserved salute to Roman Mazurek

You would be hard pressed to meet anyone who has been recognised In either the New Year's or King's Birthday honours who was not humbled or surprised.
"I am chuffed, I was honoured and I was not expecting anything like this," Marine Rescue Forster Tuncurry volunteer, Roman Mazurek said when he spoke exclusively with the Great Lakes Advocate on the eve of this year's King's Birthday honours announcement.
"I was pretty speechless when I heard in March that I had been nominated," he said.
"But, it was only a week ago that I learned my nomination was successful."
Mr Mazurek, who has given 20 years to the organisation, was acknowledged with an Emergency Services Medal (ESM).
"His professionalism, commitment and skill have directly contributed to the safety of the boating public on the waterways of the Mid North Coast," his nominator wrote.
"His commitment to training and mentoring members, as well as bringing through the next generation of operators, turned a once fledgling unit into a fully operational part of Marine Rescue NSW (MRNSW)."
One of the thousands of Sydney-siders who make the trek north following retirement, Mr Mazurek and wife Laraine moved from Penrith to Forster 22 years ago.
During the first nine months the couple lived in a caravan while Mr Mazurek built their Forster home.
"Then my wife asked me what I was going to do now that the house was finished," he said.
The purchase of a raffle ticket outside Woolies a few days later, and inquiry about the Royal Volunteer Coastal Patrol (now Marine Rescue) and Mrs Mazurek had her answer.
A former marine engineer with the Australian Army, Mr Mazurek had come full circle.
After an 18 month stint working the Marine Rescue radios, fundraising and undertaking rescue work on the boats, he was appointed divisional commander.
The former Vietnam vet also rosed in the ranks from crew to master coxswain.
I enjoy the camaraderie of the organisation, the friends you make and doing something good in the community; it keeps my brain active - I couldn't sit at home all day.- Roman Mazurek
His expertise as both a fundraiser and unit commander was for some time shared with the Crowdy Harrington unit where he helped rebuild the unit and assisted volunteers operate a newly delivered rescue vessel, before returning to Forster Tuncurry.
Since his return Mr Mazurek has taken oversight of both unit rescue vessels as the operations officer and senior vessel master.
Drawing on his past military experience, he has led numerous challenging search and rescue operations in response to traumatic emergencies.
His rescues are numerous and sea time in the hundreds of hours.
He confessed time spent on the boats these days had dropped after being appointed Mid North Coast regional director in 2021, an area takes in nine units from Forster Tuncurry, north to Woolgoolga and east to Lord Howe Island.
But, the 78-year-old continues to enjoy every aspect of Marine Rescue.
"We have a big lake out there and lots of things can happen, but I enjoyed it.
"I enjoy the camaraderie of the organisation, the friends you make and doing something good in the community; it keeps my brain active - I couldn't sit at home all day.
"I don't think I will ever get sick of it; but as you get older you have to curtail what you do."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.