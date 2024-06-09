Surf life saver says he's honoured with recognition

When David Ellis' two children wanted to joint the nippers, he went along for the ride.
Three decades later and Mr Ellis is being recognised for his dedication and commitment to surf life saving with a prestigious Emergency Services Medal (ESM) as part of this year's King's Birthday honours.
Just like many before him, Mr Ellis believed the email he received from the Governor General's department letting him know of the nomination and asking if he wanted to accept, was a scam.
After recognising it was indeed genuine, he questioned "why me?".
Surely there were others more worthy than me, Mr Ellis said.
"I never joined for that sort of thing; but it's nice to receive recognition," he said.
"To say I am humbled is an understatement; I am honoured."
With less than 700 medals awarded since its inception in 1999, Mr Ellis it one of a rare group of recipients.
"I'm an average Joe who is happy to be here."
An understatement coming from this brave man, who back in 2020 was battling an aggressive form of leukemia - acute myeloid leukemia.
Unable to shake off a bout of lethargy, which he put down to long hours fighting the Black Summer bushfires, and driving to Newcastle, Mr Ellis visited his local GP for routine blood tests.
He was given just seven days to live unless he began intensive chemotherapy immediately.
Mr Ellis has been in remission after completing an intensive six months of treatment.
The following summer the 64-year-old was back on patrol at his Pacific Palms Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC)
Since joining SLS in 1993, Mr Ellis has held multiple frontline leadership roles: president, vice-president, patrol captain and education officer.
He is a life member, a trainer, assessor and facilitator.
"Mr Ellis' distinguished service ethos is based on a prolonged exposure to hazard which he displays not only from patrolling but also stalwartly participating in call outs for 30 years prior to the establishment of the Surf Lifesaving NSW (SLSNSW) support operations team," his nominator wrote.
"His service also goes beyond the hazards associated with patrols and call outs as he proactively seeks ways to improve the safety and wellbeing of the community."
During his presidency he successfully organised Great Lakes Council (now MidCoast Council) to employ paid lifeguards at Elizabeth Beach during holidays
In 2018 Mr Ellis, with two other life members, co-ordinated the deployment of four defibrillators (AEDs) into four nearby small communities.
"This is not just about what Mr Ellis has done in the past, but also about the legacy of education and deployments he has been responsible for that will benefit the community and visitors for many years to come.
"He has the ability to engage and draw members in and make every patrol a teaching experience.
"Throughout Mr Ellis' 30-year career in surf lifesaving patrols and call outs, he has shown outstanding leadership and dedication to excellence, culminating in his appointment as SLSNSW liaison officer in the 2021 Taree floods.
"He has forged better outcomes for the community such as the deployment of paid lifesavers and the instalment of AEDs which clearly show the significant contribution Mr Ellis has made to a number of communities in the local area, as well as the thousands of visitors experiencing local beaches."
Mr Ellis says he thoroughly enjoys his commitment to the community.
