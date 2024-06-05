Time for tennis at Tuncurry

TWIN Towns Tennis Club has received 258 entries for the Twin Towns Open Roche Series tournament to be played this long weekend, from Friday, June 7.
Matches for players aged 12 and under through to open will start tomorrow with competition concluding on Monday, June 10.
The event is the sixth in the eight strong series that concludes with the finals at the Sydney Olympic Tennis Centre next January.
Twin Towns Tennis coach, Ellise Perks said the Tuncurry centre would be the focal point of the tournament, however, matches would also be played at Forster.
She said players from around NSW would be competing along with a sprinkling from interstate.
This is the biggest event on the Twin Towns club's calendar for the year.
Ellise took over as coach at Twin Towns earlier this year.
Originally from Taree, Ellise moved to Old Bar with her family when she was young.
She now lives in Forster.
She also runs the coaching program at Old Bar.
Tennis, like all sport, is gradually recovering from the pandemic.
"But currently there's not much tennis going on so it is my job to build it again,'' she said.
Ellise will run Enhanced Tennis at the two centres.
She said interest in tennis was gradually building.
"I'm getting more inquiries about registrations and coaching, which is good,'' she said.
