One-time dairy farm to bring affordable housing to Great Lakes

It's hard to ever imagine being able to purchase a modern, three-bedroom house and land package for under $500,000.
But, it's a dream-project Forster developer, Neville Parton has been working on for the past three years after he bought a 29 hectare parcel of land on The Lakes Way, north of Forster.
Mr Parton, who began his working career as a carpenter before becoming a developer, business owner and whiskey distiller, bought the one-time dairy farm with the intention of bringing affordable housing to the Great Lakes.
Mr Parton believed the $320,000-$480,000 lease agreement package was an affordable price tag for the average wage earner.
Houses would sit on a 200 by 250 square metre block.
His vision is to construct up to 200, 3-4-bedroom houses, developing the site as a community space complete with a general store, coffee shop, doctor's surgery, community hall, swimming pool and gymnasium, dog park, post office box facility and childcare centre.
"I'm not doing this to make the big bucks," Mr Parton said.
"I'm trying to help the situation know as the 'housing crisis'; nothing much is being done," he said.
"I want to create a community."
However, Mr Parton's plans have already been thrown into jeopardy with unconfirmed reports MidCoast Council planned to change the zoning from 'caravan park'.
Before purchasing the property Mr Parton met with council staff to determine if the development would be feasible.
Mr Parton explained the planned development was 'akin' to a relocatable home park.
Seeking council approval to develop a 'caravan park' would allow the land to be divided into leasehold lots, each sufficiently large for relocatable houses, he said.
The aim is to secure development approval and then lease the lots under NSW legislation, Mr Parton said.
"This would offer purchasers a perpetual lease with an ongoing weekly fee of approximately $180-$200 which would cover general maintenance and upkeep of communal areas."
Much like council rates, he said.
Houses, which could be built either off-site and transported, or on-site, would be equipped with solar panels and storage batteries and a 10,000 litre water tank to ensure sustainable water use.
Mr Parton said the project would greatly assist the Great Lakes community with much needed housing, and at the same time provide both long and short-term jobs.
"It is not generally left to private developers to provide affordable accommodation for their community, but with assistance from state government grants it is possible, along with assistance from the local government."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.