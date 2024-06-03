A trilogy of awards

The historic NSW Government House was the venue for the presentation of the National Emergency Services Medal to Forster surf life saver, Brian Wilcox.
Informed of this award in January this year, the presentation ceremony has only recently been held.
Although it is the Governor-General who awards the Emergency Services Medal on the recommendation of the responsible Commonwealth, state and territory ministers, the actual presentation of this award to Mr Wilcox was made by Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC KC, NSW Governor.
This most recent award completed a trilogy of national awards for Mr Wilcox having already been awarded the National Medal and the National Emergency Medal.
All three awards have been due recognition for his long, outstanding contributions to surf life saving at the club, branch and state levels and his involvement in joint emergency services programs.
Each award has been issued under different categories of the Australian Honours and Awards system.
Established in 1975, the National Medal is one of the original elements of the distinctive Australian system of honours and awards.
It is Australia's most awarded civilian medal.
The medal recognises diligent, long-service in organisations that protect life and property at some risk to their members.
The National Emergency Award was presented to Mr Wilcox following his leadership roles in planning and executing evacuations of residents living in isolated Mid-Coast communities during the 2019-20 Black Summer Bushfires.
t was a very special day, to be able to visit Government House, Sydney and meet the Honourable Governor Margaret Beazley, and also to hear the incredible achievements of the other honours awardees in so many fields.- Brian Wilcox
On receiving the National Medal in 2017, Mr Wilcox said: "It is getting more difficult to get volunteers, mainly because of time constraints; everybody is so busy these days.
"But, the biggest problem is attracting volunteers to do the administration side."
Today, Mr Wilcox says that things have not changed with regard to administration in volunteer organisations.
His view was supported in a recent statement by Volunteering Australia CEO, Mark Pearce: "There's been a long-term decline in volunteering.
"Of course, during COVID that number fell precipitously, and while numbers have recovered somewhat, they're still not back to the pre-pandemic levels and that's problematic," Mr Pearce said.
Mr Wilcox expressed his concern regarding the impact that decreased volunteers has on current volunteers themselves.
"Many others in emergency services organisations are entitled to being recognised with the National Medal but balancing personal lives and prioritising the core business of protecting lives and properties unfortunately results in reduced administration time to process applications.
"I fear that some may feel unrecognised for their contributions."
Of his most recent presentation, Mr Wilcox said: "It was a very special day, to be able to visit Government House, Sydney and meet the Honourable Governor Margaret Beazley, and also to hear the incredible achievements of the other honours awardees in so many fields.
"It was a real honour."
With two years as Surf Life Saving NSW deputy president, ten years as Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving Branch president, 30 years on active patrols on Forster Main Beach and membership of many regional inter-agency emergency committees, Brian Wilcox's most recent award is recognition of the high calibre of citizens we have in our local community.
