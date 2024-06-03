How much more can our precious threatened koalas bear?

Without a doubt the koala is one of the country's most loved creatures.
But, also it is the most threatened native animal in the country.
To draw attention to the koala's plight, MidCoast Council hosted its first Speaking for the Planet event last Saturday, June 1 at the Forster Civic Centre.
During the four hour event more than 170 adults and children filed through the doors eager to learn more about this magnificent marsupial and how they can assure it not only survives, but thrives once again.
"It was held to bring about awareness of the koala, its threats and what we can to do ensure they have a better future," senior ecologist, Mat Bell said.
"It was such a great fun event," Mr Bell said.
He described the collection of artwork at a free exhibition, including a life-size felt koala and its joey by award winning local artist, Gemma Cross 'fantastic'.
"it was the closest we got to a real koala," he joked.
He urged the community to be proactive in helping protect the koala, which has been subjected to loss of habitat through development, and killed by vehicle strike or domestic dog attacks.
"And, they are under threat due to stress."
He said in rural areas, landholders could plant more koala trees, while suburban dwellers could report injured animals or volunteer with rescue organisations.
Visitors also learned about weeds that impacted koalas, responsible dog ownership, population monitoring, the importance of water and refuge areas, cultural burning, carbon farming, and more.
This event was part of the MidCoast Koala Safe Spaces Program which supports the establishment and protection of places for wild koalas to live, breed, shelter and move across public and private lands as well as Community empowerment, education and engagement.
The program is funded by the NSW Government and the environmental levy.
