North Coast short course titles, Forster

Swimming North Coast held its short course titles at two venues over the weekend, June 1-2.
Great Lakes Aquatic Centre, Forster hosted the southern event, while in the north swimming was held at Evans Head Aquatic Centre.
More than 150 individual swimmers - which was slightly down on 2023 - representing 10 clubs from Coffs Harbour, Forster, Gloucester, Laurieton, Macksville, Port Macquarie, Sawtell, Stroud, Taree and Wauchope, along with two visiting clubs, travelled to the Forster venue.
The competition was a high standard with many national swimmers competing who had taken part in the recent Australian age, MC and open championships at Southport on the Gold Coast.
Many championships records fell over the weekend.
The club point score was won by Coffs Harbour (5951), followed by Alstonville (4348) and Port Macquarie (4102).
The next placings were Forster, Maclean, Stroud, Taree, Macksville, Sawtell and Casino
The northern event attracted 100 swimmers, which also was down on last year with 10 competing clubs from Alstonville, Casino, Coffs Harbour, Evans Head (previously Richmond Valley), Grafton, Kingscliff, Lismore Workers, Bellingen and Maclean.
Great Lakes results:
Ten years boys champion, Toby Westaway, Forster; 14-years girls champion, Caitlin McDonald, Stroud; 13-years boys and Hamish Carmichael, Forster.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.