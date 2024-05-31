Hearings continue on inquiry into ability of local government to fund services

Hearings are continuing for the inquiry into the ability of local governments to fund infrastructure and services.
The hearings continued on Wednesday, May 29 and and will continue again on Monday, June 3, 2024.
The Standing Committee on State Development will hear from representatives from various local councils across metropolitan Sydney and the Hunter, NSW local government associations, and other stakeholders.
"Through the submissions received, we've seen a range of perspectives from various stakeholders, including ratepayers, local councils and associations," chair, the Hon Emily Suvaal MLC, said.
"The hearings are another valuable opportunity for participants to offer further insight into the financial challenges being experienced by the local government sector.
"Each local government area across NSW has their own unique challenges and needs.
"This inquiry will examine whether the current financial framework and levels of service delivery are sustainable, and meet the needs of local communities, with regard to the outcomes for ratepayers, councils, and council staff."
The committee will hold further hearings in regional NSW later in June.
Hearing details
The next public hearing will be broadcast live on the NSW Parliament's website from 9.15 am on Monday, June 3, 2024: Webcasts (nsw.gov.au)
A hearing schedule is available on the committee's website: Ability of local governments to fund infrastructure and services (nsw.gov.au).
