Councillor questions MidCoast Assist expenses

A question with notice raised by Peter Epov before the March monthly council meeting has been answered by MidCoast Council senior management.
Corporate services director, Steve Embry provided a detailed response to the question before the start of the May monthly meeting, held in Taree last week.
Cr Epov put forward a number of questions concerning MidCoast Assist financial statements.
He asked why 'materials and services' expenses were so high in the financial years 2020-21 ($2.085M) and 2021-22 ($2.292M) compared to the two previous years and 2022-23.
"How did a business that turns over less than $10 million per annum lose $1.693 million in the 2021-22 financial year, particularly without any early alarm bells ringing," Cr Epov said.
According to Mr Embry the increase in 'materials and services' expenses in 2020-21 and 2021-22 was due to two factors.
"The first was an expansion in the business evidenced by an increase in employee costs and fee income in 2020-21 when compared with 2019-20," he said.
"A corresponding increase in the level of materials and services expenditure accompanied this growth in business activity.
"The second factor was a change in the classification of expense types required by the Office of Local Government's Code of Accounting Practice and Financial Reporting.
"Expenses that were previously reported under the 'other expenses' heading were reclassified as 'materials and services'.
"The deficit result reported for the 2021-22 financial year was driven by a decrease in fee income earnt during that year, this being a direct consequence of COVID-19 and the inability to provide some services due to restrictions that were in place.
"However, expenditure levels remained at 2020-21 levels as staff continued to remain employed and additional costs were incurred to comply with health regulations while providing modified services to clients where able.
"Previous MidCoast Assist management staff at the time did not identify the deteriorating projected result which meant that it was not brought to council's attention through the monthly or quarterly budget review process."
