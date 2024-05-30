Empowering QLD students: Inclusive playground solutions for all abilities in primary schools

Inclusive playgrounds are designed to cater to the diverse needs of all children. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



In Queensland, the movement towards inclusive education has taken a significant leap forward with the development and implementation of all abilities playgrounds across the state.



These playgrounds are not just play areas but environments where every child, regardless of ability, is given the opportunity to explore, learn, and grow alongside their peers.



This initiative underscores a profound commitment to fostering inclusive communities from the earliest stages of education.

The foundation of inclusive playgrounds

Inclusive playgrounds are designed to cater to the diverse needs of all children. They are spaces where physical, cognitive, sensory, and social skills can flourish. By integrating equipment that encourages various types of play-be it climbing, jumping, swinging, or making music-these playgrounds ensure that every child finds joy and engagement in their activities.

Queensland's commitment to accessibility

The State of Queensland has recognised the importance of inclusivity and accessibility in play, demonstrating this through the establishment of 17 all abilities playgrounds across the region.



These playgrounds utilise both natural and built elements to facilitate a range of play types including active, exploratory, and social play. The government's support extends to the local level, where councils are encouraged to make playgrounds more accessible, furthering the reach of inclusive play spaces.

Features that define inclusivity

A hallmark of these inclusive playgrounds is their emphasis on accessibility and multi-sensory elements. Wide spaces between activities, ramps, and accessible surfacing ensure that all children, including those with mobility aids, can navigate and enjoy the playground safely.



Additionally, the inclusion of various sensory elements-visual, auditory, tactile, vestibular, and proprioceptive-ensures a rich and stimulating play experience for children with different sensory processing needs.

A nationwide model for inclusive play

The initiative in Queensland is part of a broader movement across Australia to create play spaces that welcome and include everyone in the community.



Resources like the "Everyone Can Play" guide serve as a blueprint for creating world-class playgrounds that emphasise inclusivity and universal usability, proving invaluable not just for Queensland but for all states and territories looking to promote inclusive play.

The impact of inclusive playgrounds

By breaking down physical and social barriers, inclusive playgrounds in Queensland primary schools serve as vital spaces for social interaction, physical activity, and inclusive education. They stand as testament to the state's dedication to creating environments where children of all abilities can play, learn, and grow together.



This initiative not only enriches the lives of individual children but also strengthens the fabric of communities, making them more welcoming and inclusive for everyone.