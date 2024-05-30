Grant provides shelter with high level security

A $93,500 funding from the NSW Government Infrastructure Grants Program will go a long way to enabling the Great Lakes Womens Shelter to upgrade its gates and security system.
Shelter deputy chair, Corinne Stephenson said the grant would greatly increase safety for both staff and residents.
"With the recent increase in domestic and family violence and the level of risk for women when they escape dangerous situations, this grant to upgrade safety and security could not have come at a better time," Ms Stephenson said.
Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson said the Great Lakes Womens Shelter was the only organisation in the Myall Lakes electorate which received a grant through the December round of the grants program.
"The allocation of $93,500 to upgrade the gates and security system at Great Lakes Womens Shelter will enhance the safety for residents and staff at the crisis accommodation facility," Mrs Thompson said.
"Ensuring the safety of domestic violence victims and providing a secure environment is essential for our Great Lakes victims seeking refuge and support," she said.
Mrs Thompson said the upgrades would replace faulty gates and access systems to address ongoing safety and security issues on-site.
"This will enable staff to better respond to security breaches; offer independence and enhance accessibility for women staying in shelter."
