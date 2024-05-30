Great Lakes Advocate
Grant provides shelter with high level security

By Staff Reporters
May 31 2024 - 7:00am
A $93,500 funding from the NSW Government Infrastructure Grants Program will go a long way to enabling the Great Lakes Womens Shelter to upgrade its gates and security system.

