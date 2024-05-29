Teenagers charged with multiple offences in Forster

Two teenage boys have been charged with a number of stealing and driving offences following an incident earlier this week in Forster.
In the early hours of Tuesday, May 28 police were called to Pipers Lane after a vehicle - which was allegedly stolen on Monday night - had been located.
Police spoke with two boys, who were aged 14 and 16 years, and following a search located two allegedly stolen car keys and an ammunition belt containing ammunition.
The boys were arrested and taken to Forster Police Station.
The 14-year-old boy was charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling company steal, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen.
The older boy was charged with two counts of take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, two counts of goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, aggravated break and enter dwelling etc in company steal, unlicensed for class, and possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority.
Both boys were refused police bail and appeared before a children's court later that day.
They were granted strict conditional bail to appear before the same court on Wednesday, June 12.
Police wish to remind the community to be vigilant and take the appropriate precautions to ensure the safety and security of themselves and their belongings.
For more safety tips, visit: http://www.police.nsw.gov.au/.../crime.../home_safety
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.