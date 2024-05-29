Residents invited to review council projects

Residents have just over a week to share their thoughts and comments on the MidCoast Council draft Delivery Program 2022-26 and Operation Plan 2024-25.
Both are on public exhibition until June 7.
"Each year, we ask the community to view our four-year delivery program, as well as our annual operational plan and budget," mayor, Claire Pontin said.
"These documents show, at a high level, what we intend to achieve and how we will fund our activities," Cr Pontin said.
"We'd love to have your feedback before council finalises these important documents," she said.
An area of focus in the delivery program is long-term financial sustainability.
More than 40 per cent of NSW councils do not have sufficient revenue to adequately fund infrastructure renewal, such as roads and buildings, into the future.
MidCoast Council is one of the 53 councils facing this challenge.
Regional and rural councils, in particular, have been lobbying the NSW Government to create a fairer system for allocating funds from the federal government - one which recognises the smaller rate base and larger area that most country councils have to work with.
Cr Pontin explained that until now there had been little acknowledgement country councils and residents were disadvantaged by the system.
An inquiry by the NSW parliament into the ability of local governments to fund infrastructure and services provides some hope for change, she said.
The inquiry will report on a number of important issues for local government including the level of income councils require to meet the needs of their community; the effects of state government cost shifting and whether revenue models available to councils are effective.
"Council welcomes the inquiry and we have provided input," Cr Pontin said.
"However, we have decided to implement our own financial sustainability plan," she said.
"We are determined to stretch our small budget as far as we can to deliver the best possible service and invest more into future asset renewal.
"This means we are decreasing some of our discretionary expenditure to better deliver our core services."
Community members are encouraged to view the draft plan to see how council activities aim to deliver services, including seven high priority areas - improving customer service, development assessment, economic development, cultural activities, local and regional roads, climate change actions, and financial sustainability.
The drafts can be viewed at https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/DPOP-2024.
