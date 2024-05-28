Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Players flock to doubles tourney

May 29 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pickleball at Taree's Wrigley Park complex.
Pickleball at Taree's Wrigley Park complex.

HALLIDAYS Point Pickleball Club's much-anticipated Barrington Coast Regional Doubles Tournament, will be held at Wrigley Park Taree on this Saturday and Sunday, June 1 and 2.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.