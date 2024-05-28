Coast back on the road again

MID Coast is back on the road this weekend for the Northern NSW Women's Premier League football clash at Charlestown in Newcastle.
Due to wet weather the sides haven't met in the competition-proper this year, although they did play in a trial. Mid Coast's inexperience is evident when they play the strong teams in the league, coach Mandi Langlar said.
Langlar watched the side go down to Maitland 7-0 at Taree.
Langlar rates Maitland as the best combination in the league. Maitland won the first round clash 15-0.
"We have to get more consistent,'' Langlar said.
"We're slower at doing things and that's where we get caught out.
"We have young players coming up from the youth grades, not just coming into first grade, but against a Maitland side that is the best in competition by a fair way.
We had a Central Coast Mariner against us and Bronte Peel, who played in the US college system.- Mid Coast coach, Mandi Langlar
"A lot of the Maitland players have been together for a number of years.
"We had a Central Coast Mariner against us and Bronte Peel, who played in the US college system.
"It's a different quality to what our kids are used to playing against.''
Langlar is confident her side is on the right path and Mid Coast continues to improve.
"I have no doubt that we will be more competitive next year, but at the moment, facing these teams is a real learning curve and our players are treating it as such,'' she said.
The club was forced to rebuild this season after losing up to 12 of the 2023 roster.
Of the current first grade squad only two had first grade experience going into the season. Langlar said Jaz Trafford was excellent against Maitland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.