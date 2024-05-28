Strong showing from the south

AS predicted, Lower North Coast clubs have gained their biggest representation in the Mid North Coast Zone side to play in the Country Rugby Union Championships in Tamworth, to be played over the June long weekend.
Seven LNC players are in the women's squad.
They are Chartlotte Maslen, Connie Searle and Kelly Rees from Gloucester Cockies along with Wauchope Thunder's Natalie Towle, Paris Rock, Kitiara Porter and Samantha Porter.
Maslen was named player of the match in the north/south trial.
Dave Rees and Reeko Tai from the Manning Ratz, Blake Polson and Ryan Pike from Forster Tuncurry Dolphins, Phil Koch and Nick Driessen, Old Bar Clams, Chris Tout, Wallamba and Douglas Masani Wauchope Thunder have been selected in the men's squad.
Forster had the bye in the men's competition last weekend.
They head to Gloucester on Saturday to play the unbeaten Manning Ratz.
Gloucester will tackle the Ratz in the women's 10s competition.
