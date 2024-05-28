Jumping back into the pool

FORSTER'S Australia under 17, 50 metre freestyle champion, Joel Fleming will be back in the pool this weekend at the Swimming North Coast Short Course Championships (southern) to be held at Forster.
Fleming returned home from the national titles held on the Gold Coast with two gold medals, for the 50 metre freestyle and as a member of the NSW under 16-17 year 4 x 50 metre freestyle relay.
He has also been named in the NSW team to contest the Pan Pacs at Canberra later this year.
Two other Forster swimmers, Ryan Brown and Sophie Scislo, who also contested the nationals also will be in action this weekend.
Sophie, who attends St Clare's High School in Taree, had success at the recent diocesan championships, where she was the under 15 girl's champion.
She won the 50 metre butterfly, 50 and 100 metre freestyle while she was second in the backstroke and third in the 15-16 years 200 metre freestyle.
The northern championships also will be held this weekend, at Evans Head and results merged to determine the final places.
More than 150 swimmers, from 10 completing clubs - Coffs Harbour, Forster, Gloucester, Laurieton, Macksville, Port Macquarie, Sawtell, Stroud, Taree and Wauchope, along with two visiting club, will compete at Forster, Swimming North Coast's Faye Rowles said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.