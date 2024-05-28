Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Jumping back into the pool

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 28 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forster's Sophie Scislo will be in action at the Swimming North Coast (south) Short Course Championships in Forster this weekend.
Forster's Sophie Scislo will be in action at the Swimming North Coast (south) Short Course Championships in Forster this weekend.

FORSTER'S Australia under 17, 50 metre freestyle champion, Joel Fleming will be back in the pool this weekend at the Swimming North Coast Short Course Championships (southern) to be held at Forster.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.