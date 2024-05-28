Hawks will be battle ready for big games

PLAYING the top teams in the opening month of the Group Three Rugby League season could eventually be a bonus for Forster-Tuncurry, coach Robbie Payne said.
The Hawks go into Sunday's clash against Wauchope at Tuncurry with a zero wins from three matches.
However. Payne pointed out the Hawks have played Macleay Valley, Port Sharks and Old Bar so far, three of the best sides in the premiership.
"We're becoming battle hardened early in the season,'' Payne said.
"We haven't had the victories and we're well aware of that, but every week we're improving," he said.
"No game in Group Three is easy, but for the next few games we're not coming up against the premiers or the runners up, as has been the case in our past two matches.
"We've been competing in those games for 60 to 70 minutes.
"In the next couple of weeks we might start picking up a win or two.''
Payne reasons that being battle hardened will ensure the Hawks are ready for the end-of-season contests.
"It could be a blessing in disguise.''
However, he understands Wauchope won't be easy beats.
The Blues go into Sunday on the back of wins over Macleay and Wingham in the past fortnight.
They accounted for the Tigers 38-10 last Saturday at Wauchope in a highly impressive performance.
"They'll be hard,'' Payne said.
We haven't had the victories and we're well aware of that, but every week we're improving.- Forster-Tuncurry, coach Robbie Payne
The Hawks go into the game without any major injury worries.
"There were a few bumps and bruises after last week's game,'' he said.
"Drew Loring, one of our front rowers, copped a knock to his shin but he walked off okay.
"(Fullback) Colby Preston hurt his shoulder but he finished the game.''
Payne said his side's poor completion rate continues to be a concern.
"That's been our problem so far and it really showed against Old Bar,'' he said.
"It's not an easy fix.
"We dropped a lot of ball in the ruck against Old Bar and the play-the-ball. That's more of an attitude thing.
"We're trying to get a fast play-the-ball, but we have to take an extra half second to play it cleanly, otherwise we turn it over and we're tackling again.''
The Hawks lost to premiers, Old Bar 40-10 last Sunday.
At the 10 minute mark in the second half the scores were locked at 10-10, however, the Pirates ran away with the game in the last half hour.
Payne admitted at fulltime that it 'bugged him' that the score blew out after the effort the Hawks put into the contest.
Lock Tom Varty, centre Ashton Hilder, prop Liam Simon and halfback Harry Reardon were the best for the Hawks.
Meanwhile Payne confirmed the deferred game against Wingham is scheduled to be played on the spare weekend on June 29-30 at Wingham.
