Depleted Ospreys slump to a third successive defeat

A DEPLETED Southern United suffered a third successive defeat when beaten 3-1 by Croudace Bay United in the Football Newcastle Zone 2 game played at Marks Point.
The Osrpeys went into the day minus 10 players across the three grades, including five first graders.
However, coach Jonathon Newman said the Ospreys looked bright in the opening exchanges.
"It was a bit against the general run of play that Croudace Bay went ahead around 30 minutes into the match,'' he said.
There was some controversy about the opening goal.
"Nearly all of our players appealed for an offside, but it wasn't given and the goal stood,'' Newman said.
"A review of the video shows the scorer clearly offside when the pass was played, but that happens in football and I'm sure we'll be the beneficiaries of some disputed calls at some stage this season.'
Southern replied with the goal of the match.
"Tommy Elder in his first start in firsts this year absolutely laced a strike from 25 metres which both teams could only applaud,'' Newman said.
Elder was probably Southern United's best on the day.
"We certainly looked better in possession than they did despite the fairly atrocious pitch, but they always carried a threat from the long ball in behind our defensive lines,'' Newman said.
"The second half began as the first had ended with us playing the better possession football, but not really getting much to show for it as Croudace Bay sat in a solid defensive block.
"The pitch had a say in the outcome when Mason Moore stepped on the ball when receiving a pass from Roan Whiteman, and the ball squirted out to their striker who finished at the second attempt past Rhys Dawes.
"We conceded a third after Bailey McMahon appeared to be fouled and a quick combination saw them get in behind us again for another 1 v 1 finish.''
It was a lean day for the Ospreys with a 4-0 loss in reserve grade while the third grade didn't take the ample chances to score and lost by a solitary goal.
"It was not a happy Saturday at Mark's Point for us,'' Newman said.
Southern United will be back home on Saturday for the clash against South Maitland at Boronia.
