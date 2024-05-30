Ospreys back home and in need of a win

SOUTHERN United hopes to be close to full strength for Saturday's Football Newcastle Zone 2 clash against South Maitland at Boronia Park.
This will be the start of a gruelling few weeks for the club as they look to play postponed fixtures that will entail mid-week games in Newcastle.
The Ospreys also go into Saturday's game on the back of a three game losing streak.
Southern went down to Croudace Bay 3-1 in the clash at Marks Point last Saturday.
"I think the thing that is hurting us these last three matches is that we've fielded a changed side each time,'' coach Jonathon Newman said.
This has impacted combinations and has led to errors.
"In this league when you make a mistake, particularly in the defensive third, you pay the price,'' Newman said.
"Last year (in zone 3) that didn't happen.
"We could have a shocker and still win, and that's the sort of thing that breeds complacency.''
The Ospreys won the zone 3 championship last year, where they were unbeaten, to earn promotion to zone 2 this season.
South Maitland are currently running second last, but are just two points behind the now ninth placed Ospreys.
Southern United are three points outside the top five.
The Ospreys were without five first graders last week through injury, illness or unavailability.
"Fortunately we didn't pick up any more injuries, although Mason Moore has some groin soreness and could be in doubt for this week,'' Newman said.
The Ospreys hope to have Jake Camilleri, Flynn Parker, Brock Gutherson and Mark Mallia fit and ready for selection, although Ethan Perry is expected to miss one more week due to a groin injury.
"He is a big loss,'' Newman said.
He added the stop-start nature of the season due to wet weather is hurting his side.
"We played the first round, missed two weeks, played three matches, then missed another two weeks,'' Newman said.
"We've now got a congested run - three matches next week, and possibly a fourth by the end of the long weekend.
"It will be a solid test of our resolve as a squad.''
He concedes that last weekend's game at Mark Point were tough on the side.
The Ospreys were beaten in all three grades, where they had 10 players unavailable, including five regular first graders.
A highlight for the Ospreys was Tom Elder's performance in first grade.
He scored the side's only goal and Newman said it was the best of the match.
That levelled the scores at 1-1, with the Ospreys claiming there was an on offside play in the lead-up to Croudace Bay's first goal.
