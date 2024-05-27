Great Lakes Advocate
Ideal conditions at NSW Club Triathlon championships Forster

By Anne Evans
Updated May 29 2024 - 8:55am, first published May 27 2024 - 4:00pm
Pictures Scott Calvin and Anne Evans

With water temperature at 21.7 degrees, air at 20 degrees, a light breeze and just the hint of clouds, the 2024 NSW Triathlon Club Championships at Forster last Saturday, May 25 got out of the starting blocks in ideal conditions.

