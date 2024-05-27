Ideal conditions at NSW Club Triathlon championships Forster

With water temperature at 21.7 degrees, air at 20 degrees, a light breeze and just the hint of clouds, the 2024 NSW Triathlon Club Championships at Forster last Saturday, May 25 got out of the starting blocks in ideal conditions.
According to Forster TriClub committee member, Tristan Marshall, the weather and course were absolutely spectacular.
"The one kilometre ocean swim leg was a bit of a cruise as it was nice and flat but the 27 kilometre bike leg was hilly and technical," Marshall said.
"The eight kilometre run was on a flat course along our picturesque foreshore and bridge," he said.
"We are excited that our local club entered 21 athletes and came second overall in division four of the championship, Nicola Welding was the second female to cross the line in the full distance event and first in her age category, while club president, Aaron Eichner, was third in the 30-39 years section of the full distance event."
The male championship was taken out by Logan Campbell from Warringbah Triathlon Club with the female championship being awarded to Chloe Hatrnett from Newcastle Triathlon Club.
In all, more than 800 competitors contested five events over the open club distance, half club distance (500 metre swim, 14 kilometre cycle, four kilometre run), junior 12-13 years (250m swim, seven kilometre cycle, 1.6km run), sub junior 10-11 years (150m swim, two kilometre cycle, one kilometre run) and the sub junior 7-9 years (100m swim, one kilometre cycle, 500m run).
The event was conducted by H Events promoters, Paul and Hanne Humphreys, who have run more than 200 events multi-sport event organisation in the Hunter Region in the past 30 years.
Results were collated by Belinda Soszyn of Multisport Australia which uses returnable electronic chip timing ankle bracelets.
