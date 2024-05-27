The Great Lakes Aquatic Centre, Forster will be one of two venues hosting this year's Swimming North Coast Championships this weekend, June 1-2.
The northern venue will be Evans Head Aquatic Centre.
Results from the two venues will be merged to get final places.
More than 150 swimmers, from 10 completing clubs - Coffs Harbour, Forster, Gloucester, Laurieton, Macksville, Port Macquarie, Sawtell, Stroud, Taree and Wauchope, along with two visiting club, will compete at the Forster event.
With swimmers who had competed in recent Australian age, multi-class and open championships on the Gold Close taking part, the event promises to be an exciting event.
Joel Fleming, who won gold in the 50 metres freestyle, and selected to represent Australia at the junior Pan Pacs in Canberra later this year, is amongst the 153 swimmers competing at Forster.
Fellow national swimmers, Sara Bergen, Alexander Ford, Jack Leeson, Amelia Moore, William Bradshaw Caitlin McDonald, Valentina Ward, Sebastian Webster, Ryan Brown, Sophie Scislo, Keely Smith, Morgan Jean. Maclean. Maclean Ian Burgess, Jett Burke, Hayden Whyte, Paige Dalby, Caleb Daykin, Will Hensley, Abby Yourell and Harry Kilburn will represent Coffs Harbour, Forster, Stroud, Macksville, Wauchope, Maclean, Evans Head, Alstonville, Casino and Bellingen in the championships.
