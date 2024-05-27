Great Lakes Advocate
Swimming North Coast Championships this weekend

By Faye Rowles
May 28 2024 - 7:00am
The Great Lakes Aquatic Centre, Forster will be one of two venues hosting this year's Swimming North Coast Championships this weekend, June 1-2.

