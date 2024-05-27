Great Lakes Advocatesport
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Fumbling Forster fades in second half as Old Bar Pirates pile on points

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 27 2024 - 10:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FUMBLING Forster-Tuncurry couldn't maintain pressure on Old Bar as the Pirates ran away in the second half of the Group Three Rugby League game at Tuncurry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.