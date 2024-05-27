Fumbling Forster fades in second half as Old Bar Pirates pile on points

The Hawks best moment came on the cusp of halfftime. Reardon, who was troubling the defence, kicked ahead, regathered and kicked again. The ball went loose and the Hawks swooped, resulting in a try to winger Kye Wilkinson. The goal attempt waved away, however, the Pirates were penalised early in the second half after putting a line drop out on the full. Preston landed the penalty goal to lock up the scores.