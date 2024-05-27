Fumbling Forster fades in second half as Old Bar Pirates pile on points

FUMBLING Forster-Tuncurry couldn't maintain pressure on Old Bar as the Pirates ran away in the second half of the Group Three Rugby League game at Tuncurry.
Old Bar won 40-10 after the scores had been locked at 10-10 early in the second half.
The Pirates snapped into gear from there and piled on three quick tries to blow the scoreline to 24-10. From there the result became academic.
The Hawks are zero wins from three starts, but there are green shoots. Halfback Harry Reardon looks to be a capable organiser while lock Tom Varty tries hard. Centre Ashton Hilder is a smart mover and fullback Colby Preston plays above his weight. But Forster's completion rate was poor and they hardly saw the ball in the second half. No side can give the Pirates that much latitude.
Old Bar only led 10-8 at the break. Hilder scored in the opening minutes for the Hawks but the Pirates responded with a converted try to winter.centr/centre Simon Wise while second rower Dave Aron ran onto a pass and into space to post the second.
"It bugs me that the score ended up the way it did, because it was a quality game of football up until the last 20 minutes,'' Forster coach Robbie Payne said.
Payne said the Hawks again made too many errors.
"At one stage in the first half we didn't complete five sets in a row,'' he pointed out.
"When you have to defend five or six sets against this team, you run out of petrol at the end of the game and that's what happened.
"We're zero (wins) from three but we are building. The effort is there across the park and we're finding combinations.''
Payne added having a fortnight off due to wet weather and closed fields didn't help the side's momentum.
"But there are a hell of a lot of positives to come out of this for us. Old Bar's a quality team and they spread the ball well,'' he said.
"The completed and we didn't.''
The Hawks are at home to Wauchope next weekend.
"They're pretty handy, too,'' Payne said.
The Hawks best moment came on the cusp of halfftime. Reardon, who was troubling the defence, kicked ahead, regathered and kicked again. The ball went loose and the Hawks swooped, resulting in a try to winger Kye Wilkinson. The goal attempt waved away, however, the Pirates were penalised early in the second half after putting a line drop out on the full. Preston landed the penalty goal to lock up the scores.
Old Bar 40 (S Wise 3, J Stanley 2, J Wooster, D Mercy, E Soli tries, E Bijl-Kakoi 4 goals) defeated Forster-Tuncurry 10 (A Hilder, K Wilkinson tries, C Preston goal).
