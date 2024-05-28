No wins yet but Forster Tuncurry under 17 girls continue to improve

FORSTER-Tuncurry under 17s girls are still chasing their first win over the Group Three Junior Rugby League season.
"They're improving with every game,'' club secretary Jenny Pithner said.
The Hawks lost the most recent encounter to the unbeaten Old Bar Pirates at Old Bar. They went into the game without their most consistent player, representative lock Tilly Cooper, but stuck to the task. Centre Abby Pryor, Asha Nelson and Joslyn Reardon were the pick against the Pirates.
Jenny said it has been a difficult season, with only three sides involved, the Hawks, Pirates and Port City.
"So we get a bye every second weekend,'' Jenny said.
However, all three under 17s sides will be heading to Coffs Harbour on June 30 for an East Coast carnival. Here they'll meet sides from the Northern Rivers Rugby League and Group Two.
"That'll be really good for the girls,'' Jenny said.
"They'll play four games on the day.''
Later in the season the 17s will also take part in a Newcastle Knights gala day in Newcastle.
