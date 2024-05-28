Final Duralie Community Fund distributed

Seven organisations will share in the $50,300 purse which is left in the final round from the Duralie Community Fund.
Ten applications were received seeking more than $86,000 to put towards community projects.
The successful applicants were Booral RFS ($5057), Mill Creek Restoration Project ($6788), Stroud Community Lodge ($8199), Stroud Preschool ($9150), Stroud Road Public School ($9800), Stroud Rodeo Association ($7578) and Wards River RFS ($3728).
The program was established as a condition of development approval to establish the Duralie Mine.
Duralie finished extracting coal in 2021 and has now closed
The funding program was designed to help deliver projects with social, cultural, economic or environmental benefits to communities in the Stroud, Stroud Road, Stratford and Wards River areas.
"This is the last Duralie Community fund application, it has all finished up," Katheryn Stinson said.
"I think it has been a very worthwhile project," Cr Stinson said.
She said grants had covered a range of projects from aged care to halls and sporting facilities.
" It's been wonderful for that community," she said.
We'd love the money to keep coming but that doesn't happen without the mines.- Katheryn Stinson
He comments were echoed by mayor, Claire Pontin, who said it had been a great benefit to the community.
The mine is under an obligation to do this, Paul Sandilands explained.
"But, the difference is they have approached it with enthusiasm, they've wanted to be an integral part of the process and have become very involved with the surrounding community affected by the mine and should still be congratulated on their efforts," Paul Sandilands said.
