Residents encouraged to take advantage of sponsorship offering

Determining eligibility for grant funding for round two of the MidCoast Council 2024-25 events and festivals sponsorship program will be undertaken by both the general manager and professional staff.
The decision was made by councillors attending the May monthly ordinary meeting.
Due to council elections occurring in September there will not be a councillor assessment panel appointed in time to undertake round two assessment, economic development project officer, Lianna Koller said.
Historically, the delay of funding recommendations has pushed the program to unreasonable timeframes, Ms Koller said.
It is really important not to have hold-ups, Katheryn Stinson said.
"(During) the last election round the events and sponsorship applications had to wait an awful long time, and that's not fair on them," Cr Stinson said.
"They need the money, they need the budget; I trust the staff this second time round."
Council has lifted round two of funding to $88,250 primarily due to residual funds left from COVID-19 related cancelled events.
Council staff have been approached by event organisers who have indicated they would like to bring new events to the area, Ms Koller said.
As event attraction and support is one of the strategic objectives identified in the MidCoast Economic Development Strategy and Destination Management Plan, being unable to support such events will be a lost opportunity for council and the community, she said.
"I wish we had a bigger budget because we can't deliver to everyone, it is a very competitive round and not everyone receives what they like and not everyone is successful," Cr Stinson said.
"The little things and the little community events make a big difference in those small communities."
As a member of the events sponsorship and assessment panel it is wonderful to see so many events that council has been able to financially support in the round one funding, Peter Howard said.
"Events are a major driver of economic activity in the Mid-Coast and we have some wonderful events on the calendar in big and small communities over the six months and beyond," Cr Howard said.
"There will be an opportunity for monies to be allocated in round two and I encourage Mid-Coast ratepayers to make application if they have something interesting in mind and is eligible for funding."
