Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Comment

Letter: Heartfelt thanks from Dementia Australia

By Dr Kaele Stokes
May 24 2024 - 4:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I wish to extend my heartfelt thanks and congratulations to the people of Forster-Tuncurry for their efforts in the 2024 Memory Walk and Jog which took place on Saturday, May 11 at John Wright Park, Tuncurry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.