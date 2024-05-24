Letter: Heartfelt thanks from Dementia Australia

I wish to extend my heartfelt thanks and congratulations to the people of Forster-Tuncurry for their efforts in the 2024 Memory Walk and Jog which took place on Saturday, May 11 at John Wright Park, Tuncurry.
It was wonderful to see the community of Forster-Tuncurry rally in support of people living with dementia, their families and carers, with more than 100 locals and visitors turning up to walk, jog and run the course.
My thanks to everyone who helped make this event such a success - to the people who walked, ran, jogged, donated and volunteered, thank you! It would not have been possible without your support!
The community helped to raise an impressive $19,500 which will help us provide invaluable support services, education and resources for those impacted by dementia.
There are more than 421,000 people of all ages living with dementia in Australia. Without a medical breakthrough, the number of people living with dementia is expected to increase to more than 812,500 by 2054.
Dementia is the second leading cause of death in Australia and the leading cause of death for women.
We encourage any Forster and Tuncurry locals unable to participate this time to consider organising their own group or individual walk or jog, with a MyWay event. More details can be found at www.memorywalk.com.au/get-involved/mw
