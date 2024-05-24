A more comfortable seating experience

Forster Tennis Club has secured $5148.04 funding from the NSW Local Sport Grant Program to replace court seating.
The club was one of eight sporting clubs in the Myall Lakes electorate which received share of the $49,999.99 kitty.
Club treasurer, Stephen Hill said the new court seating would improve the experience of participants in their sporting activity.
"Volunteers will be saved from maintenance/repairs to the aged timber seats," Mr Hill said.
"New aluminium seating will be assembled, allowing participants to enjoy modern seating and the improved comfort and aesthetic appearance will attract participants," he said.
"Forster Tennis Club is an outstanding local facility that hosts major tournaments, including the NSW Country Championships," Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson said.
"This funding will replace the aging tennis court seating that are beyond further maintenance and repair," Mrs Thompson said.
