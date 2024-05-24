Here's cheers to Lakeside Festival

Festival goers will be able to enjoy an alcoholic refreshment during this year's Lakeside Festival after councillors voted to temporarily suspend the alcohol prohibited area in John Wright Park Tuncurry for the duration of the event.
Councillors decided to suspend the alcohol-free-zone for the Saturday, November 2 event at this week's May monthly ordinary meeting
The Lakeside Festival is an event that brings live music to the Tuncurry foreshore, events approvals officer, Debbie Knowler reported to councillors.
Now in its 11th year, the aim of the festival is to create a community event which showcases the region's music, attractions and local food and wine to the thousands who travel from near and far.
The average age of attendees is approximately 55 years.
"Alcohol is served and sold at the event, and the organisers have a long-standing and strong relationship with the licensing police.
"The event has had no alcohol related incidents in the many years it has been running."
Ms Knowler assured event organisers would engage security guards to assist manage alcohol consumption compliance of the consumption of alcohol.
"Security and volunteers will be situated at the gates conducting bag checks to ensure no alcohol is brought on to the event site.
"There is no glass in the event area."
