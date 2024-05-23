Exciting exhibitions at the gallery

The official opening of the latest Manning Regional Art Gallery exhibitions, A Long Summer and Natural Instincts will be held tomorrow evening, Friday, May 24 at 6pm.
The event, which celebrates local talent, will be hosted by the Friends and the Manning Regional Art Gallery.
"Everyone is welcome to come along for a night of fine art and food, you will connect with the local art community and share in celebrating our local artists," MidCoast Council libraries, community and cultural services manager, Alex Mills said.
A Long Summer is by long-term Manning Valley resident, Rod Spicer.
He is well known for his paintings of the local area, from the bush to the coast.
Exhibiting regularly in the Hunter Valley and Sydney, his works are included in many private and corporate collections.
Mr Spicer's contemporary works encapsulate the light, beauty and mood of the Australian landscape.
His canvases of lush paint, fluid brushstrokes and striking colour evoke feelings of admiration and awe of the natural landscape.
Mr Spicer's mastery of his medium is evident with bold use of colour, capturing the mood and light of the changing times and seasons.
His works transcend time and explore the mythology of landscape, often stirring sensations and emotions in the viewer.
Natural Instincts is by Dave Collins and Jessie Beard.
Perceiving the world through a brightly coloured, abstract lens is what comes naturally for father and daughter artists.
Sharing a love of art has evolved and strengthened their relationship over the years, inspiring and challenging one another to grow in their artistic practice.
They are proud to present their first duo exhibition where you will see that painting the landscape runs through their veins.
Jessie Beard is an abstract landscape painter from Old Bar on Biripi Country.
Her works are observations of nature, with a particular interest in the rejuvenation and constant changes occurring within her local region.
Ms Beard's artistic process begins with experience, immersing into her surroundings, documenting and savouring what can be carried through the start to finish journey of an artwork.
Her artworks and are inspired by both the physical environment and personal memories and reveal the many stories bound to a landscape.
Tickets are available at https://events.humanitix.com/exhibition-openings-or-rod-spicer-or-dave-collins-jessie-beard or at the door for $15.
The exhibitions open to the public until July 13.
After the opening the event, the gallery and exhibitions are free, gallery opening hours are Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 4pm. Closed public holidays, Sundays and Mondays.
For further information head over to the gallery's website https://mrag.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Home
