Students use art and science to support koala conservation

Stunning artworks on koala conservation were produced and exhibited by local school students as part of a Speaking for the Planet event held at the Forster Civic Centre.
Twenty five art workshop entries, four writing entries, two speeches, and one drama entry from five schools were submitted.
Children and young people were invited to create works on the theme of a sustainable future for koalas on the Mid-Coast.
Prizes were awarded, with the winning artwork in the people's choice category produced by a student from Krambach Public School.
At the event, an Aboriginal educator shared cultural knowledge about the 'Guula', which means koala in the Gathang language.
The Manning Regional Art Gallery had students collaborate on a special art activity about koala feeding habits, which will be on display at the Forster Civic Centre over coming weeks.
A larger Speaking for the Planet event for the whole Mid-Coast community will be held at the Forster Civic Centre on Saturday, June 1 from 9am to 1pm.
"We're creating a fun, fair-like atmosphere, with a sausage sizzle, a koala art exhibition, educational stalls, koala feed tree giveaway, and kids' activities," MidCoast Council natural systems manager Gerard Tuckerman said.
"This Speaking for the Planet art and science event will be a fun way to get to know more about koalas and how we can all play a role in helping them," Mr Tuckerman said.
Around 20 talented community members will present artwork in a free exhibition that speaks for our koalas through visual arts and writing.
You'll be able to vote for your favourite artwork.
You'll be able to view selected artwork from the school event as well.
There will also be a koala feed and habitat tree give-away, with council ecologists on hand to provide advice on planting and care.
They'll also be able to talk to anyone interested in learning about weeds that impact koalas, responsible dog ownership, population monitoring, the importance of water and refuge areas, cultural burning, carbon farming, and more.
There is no need to register. Simply turn up on the day and remember to bring your friends and family along.
This event is part of the MidCoast Koala Safe Spaces Program which supports the establishment and protection of places for wild koalas to live, breed, shelter and move across public and private lands as well as community empowerment, education and engagement.
The program is funded by the NSW Government and Council's Environmental Levy.
For more information, visit https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/koala-safe-spaces-program.
