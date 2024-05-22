Black-necked stork walk and talk

What better reason to get the family out and enjoy some of the most picturesque landscape the region has to offer all while trying to spot the rare and majestic black-necked stork.
The black-necked stork, colloquially known as the jabiru, is Australia's only stork species.
Once common throughout NSW the species is now listed as endangered.
The Mid-Coast region is lucky enough to have a few storks that still call the area home, and this is your opportunity to possibly see them.
This family friendly event will take in the beauty of the Cattai Wetlands, offering nature lovers and birdwatchers an ultimate and unmissable experience to trek through the stunning protected area.
Stork expert, Rob Kyte will be on site to talk more about these amazing birds and the different conservation efforts that are being undertaken in the Mid-Coast and other areas of NSW.
Cattai Wetlands is home to more than 170 bird species, as well as kangaroos, koalas and a variety of frogs, so you never know what you will see.
There are two opportunities to participate in the walk, with a morning and afternoon session.
A free lunch will be provided for all participants.
Spaces are limited and bookings are essential.
The walks will take place on Sunday, June 2, with the morning session starts at 9am and the afternoon session at 12pm.
To book for one of the walks go to www.eventbrite.com/cc/black-necked-stork-walk-3355109.
