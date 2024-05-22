First home game of the season for re-formed Great Lakes Vikettes

GREAT Lakes Vikettes play their first home game in Football Mid North Coast's Southern League women's competition on Friday night.
The Vikettes made a return to the competition this year in what has been a rain-marred start to the campaign. Great Lakes will host Wingham Warriors on Friday, the game kicking off at 6.30pm.
"We had a women's team a few years ago,'' Great Lakes women's ambassador Bonnie Garrard said.
"But then all our women ended up pregnant.''
Some of the mums are on the comeback trail this season and they've been joined by an eager group of newcomers, some not long out of junior ranks.
As such this year will be a learning curve.
"We've never played together before, so we're finding our way,'' Bonnie said.
The Vikettes have played four matches for three losses and a draw.
"But we've played a lot of the harder teams in the first few matches, so we're going okay,'' Bonnie assured.
Bonnie concedes it's unlikely the Vikettes will trouble the top sides this season.
"We're finding our feet this year,'' she said.
Club officials were determined to re-enter the women's competition this season.
At one stage it didn't appear they'd have enough starters, but the side now has a hefty 21 registrations.
"We nearly have enough players for two teams,'' Bonnie said.
"We're hoping we might have two next year, but we'll see what happens.''
A record 14 sides are contesting this year's Southern League and as such there's a considerable gulf between in standard.
"They talk about that every year, but nothing seems to happen,'' Bonnie said.
"It would be good though.''
The highly experienced Beau Wynter is the coach.
"Beau has two young girls and he's keen to get stuff happening for girls in the club,'' Bonnie said.
Bonnie's ambassadorial duties started early in the season with the the club's Mini Tillies program.
"That ran for four weeks and was for young girls wanting to try football before the season,'' she said.
Bonnie was then busy organising the women's team and this included a Wine and Sign day.
"We had a sign-on day earlier mainly for the girls who mightn't have been overly keen to have a chance to meet the team and understand the vibe and what we're trying to achieve,'' she explained.
"We want to make the club family-friendly.
"Kids can come along to training and to the game and that's not a big deal, we try keep everyone involved.''
