New date for doubles tourney

THE eagerly anticipated Barrington Coast Regional Doubles Pickleball Tournament, initially slated for May 4 and 5, has been rescheduled due to the adverse weather conditions.
The event, hosted by the Hallidays Point Pickleball Club, will now take place on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2.
Doubles teams from across the state and beyond will gather to showcase their skills on the pickleball court, with the event to be officially opened by Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson, who will also present the first medals.
"We are thrilled to announce the rescheduled dates for the Barrington Coast Regional Doubles Tournament,'' tournament director, Shelia Capperauld said.
"Support for the tournament has been fantastic - MidCoast Council has donated $1000 towards the running of the event and Franklin Sports has donated 100 championship balls," she said.
More than 350 people including players, spectators, officials and volunteers are expected to attend.
