No worry with training

PREPARATION is one area where the Forster-Tuncurry Hawks will have a clear edge over Old Bar Pirates going into this Sunday's Group Three Rugby League clash.
Old Bar is struggling to get a field to train on after a month of almost continual rain.
Forster-Tuncurry coach, Robbie Payne assured the surface at the Harry Elliott Oval was in good nick.
"We haven't missed a beat there with training,'' he said.
"There's a bit of wet weather forecast for this week, but it won't worry our games.
He said the Hawks had a solid go-forward in the opening two matches against Macleay Valley and Port Sharks.
"But we're just not getting to our edges,'' he said.
"That's where we'll have to improve against Old Bar.
Matches will start from 11am with the first grade to kick-off at 2.30.
In other Group Three games Taree City hosts Macleay on Saturday, Port Sharks meet Port Breakers and Wauchope's at home to Wingham.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.