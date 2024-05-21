Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Coast out for quick revenge

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 21 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mid Coast under 17 players celebrate a goal earlier this season.
Mid Coast under 17 players celebrate a goal earlier this season.

MID Coast under 17s girl's youth league football team has on Sunday an early opportunity to avenge a 3-0 loss to Maitland in the final of the Northern NSW Women' League Cup at Maitland.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.