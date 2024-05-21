Aim for two women's teams

GREAT Lakes could field two sides in the Football Mid North Coast Southern League within a few years, club secretary, Neill Wassell said.
The club has one side in the competition this year.
Including the Vikettes, the club has five all-female sides.
"We have four all-female teams in our juniors, under sixes, sevens, eights/nines and 10s/11s,' Mr Wassell said.
"In terms of female teams that's a 400 per cent increase in last year," he said.
There are junior competitions for girl's teams in the Football Mid North Coast northern section.
However, this year there just weren't the numbers for the girl's sides to stand alone.
"We nearly got there this year, two weeks from the start of the season we looked at having an under sixes and under sevens girls competition, but it just didn't happen,'' he said.
"It will start next season.
"I think if we can get the under sixes and sevens going next year it will carry on from there.''
Great Lakes has 55 junior referees, known as game leaders, of which 14 are girls.
The club is looking to upgrade facilities at its Boronia Park headquarters to cope with the increase in female participation.
"We're looking at what grants might be available to make better changerooms for girls and women who play our game,'' he said.
There are solid numbers of girls playing in the club's older junior divisions.
Friday night will be another milestone for the club when the Vikettes play their first home game at Boronia Park.
