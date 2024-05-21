Great Lakes Advocate
Aim for two women's teams

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated May 22 2024 - 12:56pm, first published May 21 2024 - 6:00pm
Leah Hale on the ball for Great Lakes in an under 10 fixture.
GREAT Lakes could field two sides in the Football Mid North Coast Southern League within a few years, club secretary, Neill Wassell said.

