Ospreys determined to end losing streak

SOUTHERN United will be desperate to end a two game losing streak when the Ospreys tackle Croudace Bay in the Football Newcastle Zone 2 clash at Marks Point.
The Ospreys lost successive games to Newcastle Croatia and North West United Wolves in a season that has been punctuated by postponed fixtures due to wet weather.
The Wolves mauled Southern United 4-1 in Newcastle last Saturday where coach, Jonathon Newman said his team contributed to their own demise.
The Ospreys were promoted to Zone 2 this season after dominating Zone 3 in 2023. Newman admits the standard is much stronger.
"Very clearly, as we are finding, this league is a whole new level,'' he said.
"All the clubs in the competition can hurt you.''
However, he assured the players remain upbeat, despite the recent setbacks.
"Morale is still good - I think most of the players are happy to be in a competition where there's a tough game on offer every week,'' Newman said.
"We do need to start to pick up points, but this weekend will be hard again with another of the pre-season favourites, Croudace Bay away at Baxter Field in Marks Point, our furthest away trip.
"They're another club that supposedly invested heavily in new talent in the off season - they were actually premiers in this league last year, playing under the name of Newcastle Azzuri.''
The Ospreys went to Newcastle last weekend with just 34 players for three grades due to injuries and player unavailability.
Charlie Muter was then knocked out while deputising as a goal keeper in third grade while Brock Gutherson was taken out of the first grade game after receiving two yellow cards.
"Charlie will be out until he gets a medical clearance,'' Newman said.
We do need to start to pick up points, but this weekend will be hard again with another of the pre-season favourites, Croudace Bay away at Baxter Field in Marks Point, our furthest away trip.- Jonathon Newman
"We didn't pick up any other injuries which was a relief given the conditions.
Ethan Perry is still on the injured list, Brock Gutherson is now suspended and Mark Mallia is still away this weekend.
However side regular keeper Rhys Dawes will return along with the Forrester brothers, who both were missing with injury last weekend.
The Ospreys have slumped to ninth spot on the ladder, but are still just one point off fifth place.
Croudace Bay are a point clear of Southern United and have played one less game.
"At this stage it really is hard to get a read on the ladder - there's been a lot of washouts, we've had two ourselves, some clubs have had more,'' Newman said
Meanwhile the club has scheduled a deferred match against Cooks Hill to be played across two nights in Newcastle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.