Hawks can't afford players in the sin bin

FORSTER-Tuncurry coach, Robbie Payne warns his players will have to be on their best behaviour for Sunday's showdown against Group Three Rugby League premiers, Old Bar at the Harry Elliott Oval.
The Hawks are looking for their first win of the season after going down to Macleay Valley and Port Macquarie in the opening two matches.
However, due to wet weather and closed fields, Forster hasn't played for a fortnight.
Old Bar looked ominous when beating Taree City 40-10 last week in a deferred game played at Taree.
"I went into Taree and watched that game, Old Bar showed their class and quality,'' Payne said.
"We'll need to be on our A-game for sure," he said.
"The Old Bar centre (Simon Wise), was brilliant and their hooker (Mick Henry) was electric out of dummy half.''
I went into Taree and watched that game, Old Bar showed their class and quality.- Coach, Robbie Payne
Payne said the Hawks couldn't afford to have players in the sin bin.
"We've lost players in our two games to the sin bin and that's just not on against Old Bar,'' he said.
"Our completion rate also has to improve, we can't afford to give Old Bar any easy ball.''
The Hawks will check the fitness of winger Dean Lewin, who is struggling with a groin complaint and is in doubt for the contest.
"But we have the depth in the club to cover Dean if he's out,'' Payne said
"One bonus of having the couple of weeks off is it's given our blokes with head knocks time to recover...our halfback, Harry Reardon, is one and he'll be right for Sunday.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.