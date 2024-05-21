Donors needed: blood reserves reach critical levels

If you are feeling well and have around an hour to spare this week, Taree Lifeblood have 20 appointments to fill for blood or plasma donations.
Australia wide, Australian Red Cross Lifeblood has issued an immediate call for donors as reserves of most blood types drop to critical levels.
Without a significant surge in donations, Lifeblood has said it will soon be at its lowest level this year.
The demand for blood is extremely high and the current level of donations is struggling to keep up.
At least 1200 people will need to donate every day in the coming week to meet the needs of patients, and Lifeblood donor experience executive director Cath Stone urged the public to donate now.
"Right now, we need both blood and plasma donors; we have empty chairs across our network every single day," she said.
"Almost 4000 bags of blood are needed by hospitals every day across Australia to help patients in times of trauma, major surgery, cancer treatment, pregnancy and for a range of other medical conditions."
One donation could save up to three lives.
Blood and plasma are needed to treat a number of life-threatening conditions and their use continues to grow each year.
According to Lifeblood, one in three people will need donated blood in their lifetime.
Fewer than three per cent of the population donate blood regularly, yet more than 58 per cent are eligible to donate, Ms Stone said.
"That means there are about 10 million more people who could donate blood today, but don't," she said.
"If you've been waiting for the right time to become a donor or have been thinking about coming back to donate, this is the time to act."
Ms Stone also encouraged people not to rule themselves out, as many potential donors incorrectly believe they are ineligible.
"If you're unsure, you can jump on the Lifeblood website and take the eligibility quiz and if you don't know your blood type, please make an appointment, as people of all blood types are needed right now," she said.
Across NSW, an extra 2500 donors are needed this week.
To book an appointment call 13 14 95, book online at lifeblood.com.au or on the DonateBlood app.
