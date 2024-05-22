Unique triathlon gets ready to start

MORE than 500 triathletes are expected to contest the NSW Club Championships to be held again in Forster this Saturday, May 25.
They will be representing more than 30 clubs from throughout the state.
Forster Tri Club will be involved and will compete in division four.
"Divisions are based on member numbers and because we're a small club, we're in division four,'' Forster Tri Club president, Aaron Eichner explained.
The club championship is a unique race in triathlon.
"Members get to race with their club mates, not against them,'' a Triathlon NSW official said.
"The event is exciting, beautiful, challenging and a blast all at once and at a great venue.''
Action starts at Forster Main Beach at 8.30am on Saturday, with competitors taking 90 minutes to three hours to complete the course.
"We're expecting a good showing from Forster this year,'' Aaron said.
"A number of our athletes have recorded personal bests this season.''
Forster finished third in division four in last year's event.
The Club Distance race will see triathletes complete an 800 metre surf swim, 27 kilometre bike and eight kilometre run.
Half Club Distance and junior events will also be decided.
Entries closed yesterday.
