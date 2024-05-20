Wolves maul Southern United

SOUTHERN United suffered a second successive loss when beaten 4-1 by North United Wolves 4-1 in the Newcastle Zone 2 football clash in Newcastle.
The Ospreys face another tough test on Saturday with the longest road trip of the season to meet Croudace Bay.
"It's definitely not what we wanted,'' coach Jonathon Newman said.
"There was quite a lot to look at in the video footage that's for sure. I don't want to take anything away from our opponent though - they were very organised, each player played their role with a lot of discipline, and they had a couple of quality players who caused us some real trouble.
"They deserved the win but got it with a lot of help from us.''
Southern led the game at the 26 minute mark after weathering an early stor,
"A great bit of quick ball movement by Jake Camilleri, Blake Harrison and Lachie France found Roan Whiteman's head with a pin-point accurate pass,'' Newman said. "However we almost conceded within a minute of scoring and to be honest the reasons why we conceded that chance were pretty typical of why we lost.
"We really didn't stick to the defensive elements of the game - our marking was poor, our tracking back was poor, and our discipline when it came to defensive 1 v 1 situations could definitely have been better.''
North United Wolves took full advantage.
"Their equaliser was a screamer from outside the penalty area, but we didn't pick the scorer up at all or try to block the shot with any real urgency,'' Newman said.
"We lost Brock Gutherson for a second yellow card offence early in the second half and that really changed things for us. They went in front after catching us a bit disorganised defensively, then the referee gave them a penalty, and the last goal was the most unfortunate with one of our players slipping over in the wet conditions which allowed their player easy access to goal.''
Due to injuries and unavailable players the club only had 34 players for three grades. Addinv to the problems Charlie Muter was knocked out deputising as keeper in third grade.
"He'll be out until he gets a medical clearance,'' Newman said.
