The cost of building a civic centre

Peter Epov has asked MidCoast Council to provide information detailing project costs for the newly opened Forster Civic Centre.
Cr Epov asked specifically for internal and external project management costs, the cost of internal and external legal advice, other project costs that could be classified capital costs, the cost of interest on any borrowed funds, the costs to council of all the project completion delays, the cost of the delayed payment of the $2.7M by the developer, the cost of the delayed settlement of council's Breese Parade offices, the cost of the delays to access to the library and service centre, the increase to fit out costs due to the three year delay to the delivery of the library and service centre, and a final total cost for the Forster Civic Precinct.
Council does not have one specific document or report that addresses these questions, corporate services director, Steve Embry replied before the start of this week's May council meeting.
Monthly Status reports were provided to council during the construction of the Forster Civic Centre, with the final monthly status report being provided to September 23, 2023 council meeting, Mr Embry said.
In addition, a report was provided to the April 17 council meeting to advise of the payment of the amount due to council under the development agreement, he said.
Mr Embry said a comprehensive report on project costs and variations was submitted to the council meeting on September 28, 2022, while previously a detailed report was provided to the June 30, 2021 council meeting, which resulted in council agreeing to vary the development agreement.
"All relevant matters were reported to council during the construction of the Forster Civic Centre.
"In addition, all funds received from the federal government were acquitted, reported, and audited to the satisfaction of the Federal Government Funding Authority."
