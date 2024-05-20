Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Council

Epov questions council's motives

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
May 20 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Councillor Peter Epov has questioned a directive from a senior MidCoast Assist (MCA) staff member that Midcoast Council considered it inappropriate for MCA staff to attend a staff recruitment event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.