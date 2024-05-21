Packed agenda for May council meeting

Councillors will be asked to decide whether to grant a temporary suspension of alcohol consumption in John Wright Park, Tuncurry later this year.
The item has been placed on the agenda for debate at tomorrow's MidCoast Council ordinary meeting in south Taree.
The temporary suspension of the Alcohol Prohibited Area is for the hours of noon to 10pm during the Lakeside Festival on Saturday, November 2.
The event is being held for the entertainment and benefit of the local community as well as bringing in many visitors from outside of the region, a report prepared by MidCoast Council events approvals officer, Debbie Knowler said.
"Security is being engaged for the event to assist with the implementation of crowd management."
Councillors also will decide on whether to adopt the MidCoast Regional Sporting Precinct Masterplan.
The draft strategy and masterplan was placed on exhibition for three months between December 2023 and March go give members of the community an opportunity for their input.
During the this time 17 formal submissions were received from the community.
General manager, Adrian Panuccio has placed council's findings on a 'Request For Proposal - MidCoast Assist Aged Care Services and Request For Proposal - MidCoast Assist Disability Services' on the agenca for discussion
The report contains recommendations for council approval regarding divestment of the service.
The meeting will be held from 2pm, Wednesday, May 22 at Yalawanyi Ganya Council Chambers, 2 Biripi Way, south Taree.
For members of the community who cannot attend the meeting, it will be webcast live from 2pm.
The public will be able to view the meeting via livestream through an audio-visual weblink of the meeting.
The weblink will be available on the morning of the meeting.
