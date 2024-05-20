Great Lakes Advocate
Nightworks scheduled for Forster-Tuncurry bridge

Updated May 21 2024 - 8:21am, first published 7:00am
Nigh work will begin on the Forster Tuncurry bridge this Thursday night. Picture supplied.
The Forster-Tuncurry bridge will be reduced to a single lane of traffic from 9pm this Thursday, May 23 until 3am the following morning, Friday, May 24.

