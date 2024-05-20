Nightworks scheduled for Forster-Tuncurry bridge

The Forster-Tuncurry bridge will be reduced to a single lane of traffic from 9pm this Thursday, May 23 until 3am the following morning, Friday, May 24.
The northbound lane will be closed while MidCoast Council water operations team completes maintenance and upgrades on the water main that runs across the bridge.
Traffic control will be in place and there will be no interruptions to water supply in the area.
Motorists are urged to drive with care and follow the instructions of traffic controllers when crossing the bridge.
