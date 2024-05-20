Mighty battle of the Dolphins

Much like the Battle of Thermopylae, the Dolphins, like the Spartans, were significantly undermanned taking the field with a brave 13 players versus a team with 25 at their disposal.
The Dolphins' team, a patch work quilt at best, which included a retired player, president, Kurt Forester, with a ruptured ACL, an ex Gloucester Cockies fullback, who hadn't seen a rugby field for four or more years in Ryan Yates, and another Gloucester local in Bryce Berry, who had never played a game of rugby in his career.
If anything, the result should have been fait accompli.
The Wauchope Thunder, however, weren't ready for a team with nothing to lose and a temperament of junkyard dogs.
Early intent saw first-timer, Bryce Berry crash from a determined run for first points.
This was quickly followed by Irish speedster, Callum Crawford-Walker finally getting out of third gear, streaking in for a marvellous try.
Before the cessation of the half, Crawford-Walker (2), Ryan Pike and Kaleb Trudgett had crossed the stripe, with Pike converting 4/5 and adding a penalty to the total.
The Thunder, shell-shocked, went into the break 34-5 down.
Entering the second half, the Dolphins were well aware that the Thunder would clap back.
Captain coach, Blake Polson had urged his troops to stick to structure, stick to tackles and be resolute.
It was nothing short of a war of attrition.
Cramping, injuries and niggles had to be ignored.
The Thunder hit back, after a glut of possession and penalties.
Some astute kicking, utilising the strong wind worked in their favour.
Despite being down to 12 players at one stage, the Dolphins never ceded, despite conceding tries, heads did not go down nor did spirit.
The Thunder scored with one minute remaining taking the score to 34-33, with one minute remaining.
Scrambling defence and counter rucking sealed one of the most memorable wins in Dolphin history.
The club song belted out loudly beneath the Bucketts range.
Whilst hard to single out any player for praise as they all deserve it, fly-half Ryan Pike who kicked assuredly, tackled and ran himself to a standstill, was ultimately, the player's player and received the Coastal Brewing Co voucher for the week.
