Presentation evening acknowledges top performers

The Forster Surf Life Saving Club held its 2023-24 awards presentation last night, on Sunday, May 19.
The evening was hosted by the surf club's major sponsor, Forster Bowling Club in the entertainment centre.
In keeping with tradition, the evening was chaired by youth surf life savers.
This year it was Katie Tisdell and Estie Boshoff who introduced the speakers and those who would announce the season's successes and award recipients.
In his presidential address, John Quinn thanked all in-water and out-of-water volunteers for their contributions and congratulated award winners.
His report also thanked the club's major sponsors, Forster Bowling Club, and Beach Bums Restaurant and the many minor sponsors.
Although still in need of significant fundraising to complete the interior fit-out, he commended the club's fundraising committee, under the leadership of Geoff Purcell and Ian Evans, for raising nearly $85,000 since the beginning of 2023.
The fundraisers are about to reach out to regional businesses and to individuals for sponsorship which will see the interior fit-out completed and benefactors' assistance acknowledge on a sponsors wall.
New building committee chairperson, Ron Hartley said 12 months ago this week, the 2022-23 club presentation took place.
That was also the week in 2023 that marked the start of construction of the new facilities with the laying of foundations for the new surf clubhouse.
He thanked construction company, A.W. Edwards for the amazing performance in being able to complete the building on time within 13 months as the handover remained on schedule for next month.
In the absence of director of education, Jim Wills, it was his assistant, Ric Brennan, who announced that 48 new or updated training awards had been issued to club members throughout the year.
This included three youth members who achieved their Surf Rescue Certificates raising the number eligible to fill the eight patrols groups to 86 members.
Brennan also reported that this training had ensured that, again this year, the prime function of the Forster club in preventing loss of life on the beach during patrol hours had been achieved.
The first awards were the 2023-24 patrol hours awards.
For the last decade, this award has historically been dominated in the male sector by club president, John Quinn.
Due to an injury, Quinn has surrendered the 2023-24 male title with Joe Williams recording the most time on patrol with 76 hours, second was Bruce Higgs (70), and third, Ric Brennan (69).
To keep the Quinn name in the most patrol hours award list, it was John's wife Cathy, the club registrar, who topped the female award with 66.5 hours, second went to club secretary, Karen Kelly (63) with Amy Whitehouse third on 57.
Quinn, reported of how proud he was that the Forster Surf Life Saving Club had completed a total of 3610 patrol hours for the season.
Awards for 100 per cent attendance on rostered patrol hours went to Ric Brennan, Mick Coulton, Ryan Crompton, Ged Crowe, Ron Hartley, Bruce Higgs, Hany Ibrahim, Karen Kelly, Beth Lee, Peter Mooney, Lorraine Morgan, Cathy Quinn, Brad Verdich, Brian Wilcox, Georgia Wilcox and Joe Williams.
Surf sports award went to Dylan Kinkade who capped off beach sprinting and flags success in his club, Lower North Coast Branch, Country Championship, NSW State Championships before being placed third in the under 17 national flags championships despite having a further year in the same age division.
President's award for meritorious service was presented to Geoff Purcell for 40 years service with the club both in the water and on subsequent committees including launching the current fundraising committee to support the completion of the new club.
Stalwarts, Denise Morgan and Dave Keating, were acknowledged through being admitted to the illustrious list of life members of the club.
The final accolade, the Gordon Godwin 2024 club person of the year award, was presented to Cathy Quinn and Ian Evans for their involvement across multiple roles within the club.
