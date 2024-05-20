Females flocking to football at Great Lakes United

GREAT Lakes United is among the football clubs Australia-wide enjoying a boom in female registrations this season.
Football Mid North Coast has had the second largest increase in female players in the Northern NSW this year, zone general manager, Phil Beale previously reported.
Figures show a 31 per cent rise.
Great Lakes United secretary, Neil Wassell has figures to prove the Vikings are part of the explosion in female numbers.
"Overall we're up 33 per cent from last year in terms of registered female players,'' Mr Wassell said.
"We have 392 players for this season of which 95 are female," he said.
"From that 21 are over 18 and they play in our open women's team and 74 are under 18.
"That's a 37 per cent increase on last winter.''
Mr Wassell believes the massive profile the Matildas enjoy, particularly after last year's World Cup successes is a factor.
However, he doesn't think this is the only reason or that the game's popularity is dependent on how the Matidas fare.
"We ran a Mini Tillies program for girls aged six to 11 in February over four Saturdays in February,'' he said.
This attracted 24 starters.
Overall we're up 33 per cent from last year in terms of registered female players.- Great Lakes United secretary, Neil Wassell
"When we first spoke about it we were hoping to get 10, so 24 was great.
"We had four coaches involved and it was a fun few days.
"We gained some registrations from girls who had never played the sport before.
"We're trying more programs like that in place and the Mini Tilles will become an annual event.
On Saturdays during the season-proper the Vikings run a promotion known as the Little Lakies from 8am for four and five year olds, which acts as an introduction to the code.
"We have 60 participants, with the maximum and this year we have 23 girls, a 44 per cent increase,'' Mr Wassell said.
"All the kids involved in the Little Lakies last year have come across to the under sixes this season.
"The Little Lakies gives them a basic knowledge of the game and they have more confidence when they go into the under sixes.''
Mr Wassell said the increase in female involvement was right across the spectrum.
"Last year we had two female coaches. This year we have seven,'' he said.
"We also have four female team managers, double last year.''
The club had been trying to field a team in the Southern League women's competition for a number of years. These games were played on Friday nights.
"We just couldn't get the numbers,'' he said.
"This year we have 21 players on board and they're all keen and our side is known as the Vikettes.(Great Lakes teams are called the Vikings).''
Mr Wassell said fielding two open women's teams in the next few years was a real possibility.
Including the Vikettes, the club has five all-female sides.
"We have four all-female teams in our juniors, under sixes, sevens, eights/nines and 10s/11s,' Mr Wassell said.
"In terms of female teams that's a 400 per cent increase in last year.''
There are junior competitions for girl's teams in the Football Mid North Coast northern section. However, this year there just weren't the numbers for the girl's sides to stand alone.
"We nearly got there this year, two weeks from the start of the season we looked at having an under sixes and under sevens girls competition, but it just didn't happen,'' he said.
"It will start next season. I think if we can get the under sixes and sevens going next year it will carry on from there.''
Great Lakes has 55 junior referees, known as game leaders, of which 14 are girls.
The club is looking to upgrade facilities at its Boronia Park headquarters to cope with the increase in female participation.
"We're looking at what grants might be available to make better changerooms for girls and women who play our game,'' he said.
There are solid numbers of girls playing in the club's older junior divisions. In at least one side there are more girls than boys.
Friday night will be another milestone for the club when the Vikettes play their first home game at Boronia Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.