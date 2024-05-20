Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Females flocking to football at Great Lakes United

By Mick McDonald
Updated May 21 2024 - 11:54am, first published May 20 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GREAT Lakes United is among the football clubs Australia-wide enjoying a boom in female registrations this season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.